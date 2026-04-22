SAN FRANCISCO—On 2014, an unidentified male, human skull was found near Lake Merced. It was placed into the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s (OCME) custody by encasing it in facial reconstruction with the intention of identification.

In January 2023, former autopsy technician and death investigator, Sonia Kominek-Adachi, was doing inventory in the office when she discovered the skull was missing. Following the discovery, she emailed her boss, David Serrano Sewell, who was the Executive Director of OCME, as well as her supervisors. She indicated that Sewell most likely discarded the skull while hurrying to cleanup prior to an inspection. The skull was part of an investigation of a crime.

In 2023, Kominek-Adachi was requested to take a polygraph test, and workplace harassment. She was fired from her temporary position.

In 2024, whistleblower Kominek-Adachi filed a federal lawsuit against Sam Francisco, alleging that Sewell used disparaging, sexist remarks against the female staff, who worked alongside him. In her lawsuit, she sued the OCME for wrongful termination and retaliation.

The city of San Francisco denied the skull was missing. A settlement was reached to prevent further legal proceedings. On Tuesday, April 14, San Francisco Board of Supervisors reached a $750,000 settlement with Kominek-Adachi, the plaintiff in the case. She was represented by Janes Urbanic.