MALAMAR, FL—On April 21, U.S. State Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) issued a press release with that included her letter of resignation. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick was asked to resign as she has continued to hold office following a November 2025 indictment returned against her by a federal grand jury in Miami.



According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Office of Public Affairs, the indictment charges “Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormack and several co-defendants with stealing federal disaster funds, laundering the proceeds, and using the money to support her 2021 congressional campaign.



According to the indictment, Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, and her brother Edwin Cherfilus, 51, both of Miramar, worked through their family health-care company on a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract in 2021. In July 2021, the company received an overpayment of $5 million in FEMA funds.



The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to steal that $5 million and routed it through multiple accounts to disguise its source. Prosecutors allege that a substantial portion of the misappropriated funds was used as candidate contributions to Cherfilus-McCormick’s 2021 congressional campaign and for the personal benefit of the defendants.



If convicted, Cherfilus-McCormick faces up to 53 years in prison. Edwin Cherfilus faces up to 35 years, Leblanc up to 10 years, and Spencer up to 33 years.



U.S. Attorney Reding Quiñones; Special Agent in Charge Brett D. Skiles of the FBI, Miami Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge Ronald A. Loecker of the IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Florida Field Office, made the announcement.



FBI Miami and the IRS-CI Florida Field Office are investigating the case.” The full text of the DOJ press release may be found on the DOJ website.



The press release by Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick speaks on the pressure she faced due to her refusal to abandon her seat. She has continued to hold office for approximately five months following a federal indictment in the office she stands accused of money laundering in.





April 21, 2026

Press Release

Resignation Statement from Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

“This was not a fair process. The Ethics Committee refused my new attorney’s reasonable request for time to prepare my defense. By going forward with this process while a criminal indictment is pending, the Committee prevented me from defending myself.



I will not stand by and pretend that this has been anything other than a witch hunt. I simply cannot stand by and allow my due process rights to be trampled on, and my good name to be tarnished.



Rather than play these political games, I choose to step away so that I can devote my time to fighting for my neighbors in Florida’s 20th district. I hereby resign from the 119th Congress, effective immediately.



But let me say this plainly: we should be very careful about the precedent we are setting. In this country, we do not punish people before due process is complete. We do not allow allegations alone to override the will of the people. That is a dangerous path, and one that should concern every American, regardless of party.



To my constituents, it has been the honor of my life fighting for you in the U.S. House of Representatives. Thank you for standing with me and fighting alongside me. This fight is far from over.”





Below is the congresswoman’s voting record, that is tracked by govtrack.us

From Jan 2022 to Apr 2026, Cherfilus-McCormick missed 51 of 2,269 roll call votes, which is 2.2%. This is on par with the median of 2.1% among the lifetime records of representatives currently serving.