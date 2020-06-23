SAN FRANCISO—On Monday, June 22, Alexander Book Company reopened its doors to welcome customers back. The business is open from Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The company is currently closed on weekends. The business posted an announcement of reopening via their website.

Alexander Book Company is an independent bookstore located in Downtown San Francisco. It is located on 50 2nd Street, nearby the Montgomery Metro Station. The business started in 1990. There are three floors with 50,000 new books in the store. Books at the establishment include literature, travel, children’s, cooking, animation and design, etc. The bookstore received 4.5 stars (out of 5) via 193 reviews on Yelp. In early April 2020, they closed due to the shelter-in-place order.

According to a statement on their website, the students at Academy of Art University, which is a private art school in San Francisco can sell their textbooks during the business hours.

Alexander Book Company asks all customers to wear a face mask while browsing inside the bookstore. Customers will have to sanitize their hands when they enter the business. Restrooms are currently closed and all seating has been removed.

Alexander Book Company always updates the lists of the new releases and the bestseller on their website. There is a page on the site called “San Francisco Novels.” It is the space for feature novels which have a setting in the city of San Francisco.

According to the bookstore, people who want to pick up their books before 11 a.m. on weekdays, need to pre-order online.

For more details on the bookstore, visit Alexander Book Company’s website or call at 415-495-2992.