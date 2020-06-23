SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 22, the San Francisco Mayor’s Office, in partnership with Director of Health, Dr. Grant Colfax announced that the next phase of the city’s reopening will start on Monday, June 29.

Many businesses and activities such as hair salons, barbers, museums, tattoo parlors, zoos, nail salons, outdoor bars and outdoor swimming pools that were originally slated to reopen around mid-July will now reopen next week if cleared by the state.

On Tuesday, June 16, the San Francisco Department of Health requested a variance from the state. The variance would give them the control to open local businesses ahead of the state’s current reopening phase. San Francisco officials are still waiting for approval from the state government.

“Thanks to San Franciscans’ efforts to follow health requirements, wear face coverings, and practice social distancing, our COVID-19 health indicators are in a good place and we can continue reopening our city,” said Mayor Breed in a press release from her office. “We know a lot of businesses and residents are struggling financially, and this next step will help get more San Franciscans back to work while still balancing safety.”

San Francisco already started reopening businesses like indoor retail shopping and outdoor fitness. If the state approves the next reopening phase, the stay-at-home order would have to be further amended to allow for additional activities to resume.

According to the press release, the city will reopen as safely and equitably as possible, but recognizes that the re-opening of the city could lead to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. San Franciscans are reminded to continue wearing face coverings, to practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently, to stay home if sick, and clean frequently touched surfaces.