SAN FRANCISCO—On August 21, 2026, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that a conviction was obtained against Alexander London, 33, after a trial by jury, following an incident where he attacked a woman in his apartment. London was convicted of domestic violence (PC 273.5) and domestic battery (PC 243(e)(1)).

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on April 9, 2025, London prevented the victim from calling an Uber from his apartment by taking her phone and proceeding to grab her wrists, twist her arm behind her back, place her in a chokehold, and throw her to the ground. The victim sustained numerous injuries due to this conduct. Three days prior to this incident, the defendant took the victim’s keys and slammed her into a wall.

“Violence in any setting—whether in public or behind closed doors—should never be tolerated,” said Assistant District Attorneys Elliott Brooks. “I thank the Jury and the 911 caller in this case who refused to allow private abuse to remain private.”