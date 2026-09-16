SAN FRANCISCO—On September 10, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office revealed a conviction against Joshua Vasquez, 47, after a trial by jury for assaulting an elderly man and vandalizing the lobby of the building where they were located. He was convicted of vandalism (PC 594(b)(2)(A)) and assault (PC 240).

According to the testimony and evidence presented at trial, on July 14, Vasquez approached the 79-year-old victim, a Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation staff member of the building where the defendant lives, and became irate when the victim informed that Vasquez was not authorized to open Vasquez’s mailbox. During the confrontation, the defendant damaged building property and threw a skateboard at the victim.

“I would like to thank the jury for taking their civic duty seriously and delivering a verdict that reflects the facts and evidence presented at trial,” said Assistant District Attorney Nasser Banihani.

“This case demonstrates that the People of San Francisco will not tolerate the mistreatment of its most vulnerable members, particularly those who have dedicated their lives and careers to serving and giving back to the community.”