HOLLYWOOD—Christmas is only 10 days away. This year is like no other year, so it’s making the holidays even more stressful. Many Americans will lose their benefits at the end of the month, from unemployment, unless the government decides to extend the benefits under the Cares Act. So, more then ever, we should put a cap on the spending of gifts.

Sadly, it will be a dark and gloomy Christmas for many Americans. So don’t be afraid to limit your holiday gift-giving, just your inner circle. That means, it’s only reserved for close family members and relatives, and very close friends. Of course, your significant other, if you happen to be in a relationship. Christmas is usually one of the days that the movie theaters are extremely busy. No need to worry about it, this year. Most of them are still on lockdown, while others have filed for bankruptcy. Most of us are still limited to 10 and under for family and friends for the holidays.

So if staying home sounds warm and cozy, stay home and put on Netflix, or turn on Christmas movies. It’s perfect to watch, the classic movie “Miracle on 34th Street.” Or watch, “Home Alone,” “Elf,” “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation,” “Christmas with the Kranks,” or one of my favorite “Deck the Halls.” If you’re feeling romantic, turn to “Serendipity.” The movie stars John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, boy meets girl, trying to buy the same item, during the Christmas rush, they feel the instant attraction.

A romantic comedy, which is perfect for the believers. It would be perfect to actually go to “Serendipity” in New York where the movie was filmed. Unless something happens from now through Christmas, indoor dining was actually closed once again on December 14, in New York City. The table where they sat, usually had a two hour wait, not this year. It’s a ghost town in New York City, even to see the tree at Rockefeller Center.

While, Christmas movies are wonderful to watch. Christmas songs always bring joy to our hearts. Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You,” has always been number two for the last three Christmases. This year, it has reached number one in the UK, after a journey of 26 years in the making. The song has been around since 1994. After being streamed 10.8 million times this week, it finally made it. It is truly one of the greatest songs, that finally hit number one. Carey actually knocked Ariana Grande’s Positions off the top of the charts, as Christmas songs continue their annual takeover of the top 40.

So how did Mariah write this amazing classic song? Let’s begin, by saying it’s an upbeat, catchy song. So what inspired her? While she was living in upstate New York in the summer of 1994, she was watching “It’s A Wonderful Life,” that movie inspired her. She quickly stumbled on a chord progression and melody, which she captured on a mini tape recorder and brought it to her longtime collaborator Walter Afansieff.

At first he worried, it was just to basic. That is just the quality that has made it such a hit. The song was written to make her happy, during Christmas time. She was going through a tempestuous relationship with her future husband Tommy Mottola, while dealing with the pressures of fame. The song has since earned her more than $60 million in royalties. Last year, it topped the charts in the USA for the first time, making Carey the first artist to score a number one single in four different decades. It has made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rising from No. 2. Even “Schitt’s Creek” has given us the Christmas gift we didn’t even know we wanted-an edited video of the show mimicking Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Rose’s Scoop: Mariah Carey has also partnered with @PlayOsmo to donate more than $100,000 of this innovative learning tool to kids in need.