HOLLYWOOD—We are less than 5 days away from the nomination for the 2023 Academy Awards, but on Thursday, January 19, the nominees for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts were revealed with “All Quiet on the Western Front” leading all contenders with 14 nominations including Best Film. It matches the 14 nominations received by “The King’s Speech” in 2011.

Followed close behind were the films “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” with 10 nominations apiece including Best Film. As always there are surprises even across the pond. “All Quiet on the Western Front” has been ignored when it comes to the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild. Tom Cruise didn’t make the cut for Best Actor for “Top Gun: Maverick.” Instead that slot went to Daryl McCormack for “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.”

The Lead Actress race has consistently ignored Michelle Williams who is a fantastic in “The Fabelmans.” It appears it might be an issue with Williams pushing as a Lead Actress instead of Supporting, but it’s the right choice, her role is not supporting in the movie at all. It was nice to see both Hong Chau get love in the Supporting Actress race for “The Whale” as well as Carey Mulligan for “She Said.” I’m still wanting to see more love for “Women Talking” which is not seeing the awards contention the movie deserves considering it’s such a critical darling.

Steven Spielberg and James Cameron were both snubbed in the Best Director race, something I don’t expect to see happen when Oscar nominations are announced. A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Best Film

-“All Quiet On The Western Front”

-“Elvis”

-“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-“Tàr”

-“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Director

-Edward Berger “All Quiet on the Western Front”

-Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Park Chan-wook “Decision to Leave”

-Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Todd Field “Tàr”

-Gina Prince-Bythewood “The Woman King”

Leading Actor

-Austin Butler “Elvis”

-Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Brendan Fraser “The Whale”

-Daryl McCormack “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

-Paul Mescal “Aftersun”

-Bill Nighy “Living”

Leading Actress

-Cate Blanchett “Tàr”

-Viola Davis “The Woman King”

-Danielle Deadwyler “Till”

-Ana de Armas “Blonde”

-Emma Thompson “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

-Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting Actor

-Brendan Gleeson “The Banshees of Inisherin

-Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of Inisherin

-Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse”

-Albrech Schuch “All Quiet on the Western Front”

-Michael Ward “Empire of Light”

Supporting Actress

-Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-Hong Chau “The Whale”

-Kerry Condon “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Dolly De Leon “Triangle of Sadness”

-Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Carey Mulligan “She Said”

Original Screenplay

-Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans”

-Todd Field “Tàr”

-Ruben Ostlund “Triangle of Sadness”

Adapted Screenplay

-Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell “All Quiet on the Western Front”

-Kazuo Ishiguro “Living”

-Colm Bairead “The Quiet Girl”

-Rebecca Lenkiewicz “She Said”

-Samuel D. Hunter “The Whale”

Outstanding British Film

-“Aftersun”

-“The Banshees of Inisherin”

-“Brian and Charles”

-“Empire of Light”

-“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

-“Living”

-“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

-“See How They Run”

-“The Swimmers”

-“The Wonder”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

-“Aftersun”

-“Blue Jean”

-“Electric Malady “Marie Liden”

-“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

-“Rebellion”

Film Not in the English Language

-“All Quiet on the Western Front”

-“Argentina, 1985”

-“Corsage”

-“Decision to Leave”

-“The Quiet Girl”

Documentary

-“All That Breathes”

-“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

-“Fire of Love”

-“Moonage Daydream”

-“Navalny”

Animated Film

-“Guilermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

-“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

-“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

-“Turning Red”

Original Score

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

-“Babylon”

-“The Banshees of Inisherin”

-“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Cinematography

-“All Quiet on the Western Front”

-“The Batman”

-“Elvis”

-“Empire of Light”

-“Top Gun: Maverick”

Editing

-“All Quiet on the Western Front”

-“The Banshees of Inisherin”

-“Elvis”

-“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-“Top Gun: Maverick”

Production Design

-“All Quiet on the Western Front”

-“Babylon”

-“The Batman”

-“Elvis”

-“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Costume Design

-“All Quiet on the Western Front”

-“Amsterdam”

-“Babylon”

-“Elvis”

-“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Make-Up & Hair

-“All Quiet on the Western Front”

-“The Batman”

-“Elvis”

-“Roald Dah’s Matilda The Musical”

-“The Whale”

Sound

-“All Quiet on the Western Front”

-“Avatar: The Way of Water”

-“Elvis”

-“Tàr”

-“Top Gun: Maverick”

Special Visual Effects

-“All Quiet on the Western Front”

-“Avatar: The Way of Water”

-“The Batman”

-“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-“Top Gun: Maverick”

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

-Aimee Lou Wood

-Daryl McCormack

-Emma Mackey

-Naomi Ackie

-Sheila Atim

The BAFTA Awards are slated to be handed out on Sunday, February 19. The ceremony will be hosted by Richard E. Grant, and TV icon, Allison Hammond.