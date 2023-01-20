SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing adult.

Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen at his residence on the 900 block of Sutter Street in San Francisco on Friday, January 6, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Maltzman is described as an 18-year-old Caucasian male, standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone who locates Maltzman should contact 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.