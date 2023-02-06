SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested 28 year old Amanda Scarbrough on Wednesday, February 1, for alleged involvement in a carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.

The crime took place on December 31, 2022, at a gas station located on 639 Pleasant Valley Road. A carjacking ensued and a victim was sent to a hospital with knife wounds. According to detectives, both Scarbrough and the victim knew each other.

Scarbrough was taken into custody after her white 1995 Isuzu Trooper was found parked in an unknown location in San Francisco. She was transferred to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, February 2, and is being held on $260,500 bail.





