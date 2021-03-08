SAN FRANCISCO—As of Thursday, March 4, the 7-Eleven store located at 3998 18th St on the corner of Noe St in Castro Valley closed permanently. In a recent interview with Hoodline, two of the 7-Eleven’s employees confirmed the closing as said that it was closing due to a rent increase. The property manager overseeing the location from Anchor Realty indicated the store failed to get its tobacco permit.

A neighborhood resident named Kelly Lawrence said in an interview with Hoodline:

“This news sounds too good to be true.” Lawrence added, “It would be a relief to see it gone.” Carolyn Thomas said, “Most neighbors will be thrilled about the closure.” Thomas has been a longtime neighborhood resident.

According to Castro Valley Analytics, Castro Valley has an overall crime rate of 14 per 1,000 residents, making the crime rate near the average for all cities and towns of all sizes in America. According to analysis of FBI crime data, the chance of becoming a victim of crime in Castro Valley is 1 in 72.