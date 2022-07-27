HOLLYWOOD—Another “Goodfellas” actor gone. Paul Sorvino, an actor who played gangsters and cops on stage and screen was best known for his roles in projects such as “Goodfellas,” and “Law & Order,” died on July 25 at the age of 83. Sorvino had fallen ill Sunday night while in Jacksonville, Fla. With his wife Dee Dee Sorvino. She took him to the nearby Mayo Clinic, where he died Monday morning, according to his publicist, Roger Neal.

The cause of death was not disclosed. “We were all taken by surprise,” Neal said. The Brooklyn native started his career on Broadway, where he received a Tony nomination for his role in “That Championship Season,” before taking the film industry by storm in the 1970s. He starred alongside Al Pacino in “The Panic in Needle Park,” the late James Caan in “The Gambler.” He worked with Carl Reiner on “Where’s Poppa” and “Oh, God!” He worked consistently through the 80s, Sorvino once again hit stardom with his role as Henry Kissinger in “Nixon” in 1995 and Fulgencio Capulet in Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet.”

His most iconic role was as a mafia man Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and as NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerreta on two seasons of “Law & Order.” He was tall, standing at 6 feet and 2 inches tall with a glare that could eviscerate any ego, he was typecasted for roles that did him justice. Sorvino, who married Dee Dee in 2014, had three children from his first marriage to Lorraine Davis: Michael Sorvino, Amanda Sorvino and Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino. Paul and his daughter shared a sweet tender moment in 1996 when Mira won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in “Mighty Aphrodite.”

As she accepted her trophy, she dedicated the award to her father: “When you give me this award, you honor my father, Paul Sorvino, who has taught me everything I know about acting, I love you very much, Dad.” He burst into tears. Mira took to Twitter on July 25, after her father’s death was announced. “My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over,” she wrote. “He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

It was just on May 26, 2022, that Ray Liotta died in the Dominican Republic, another cast member from “Goodfellas.” Another goodfella died on July 8, 2022, Tony Sirico (Tony Stacks) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Now we have Robert De Niro, who played Jimmy Conway in “Goodfellas, and Joe Pesci, who played Tommy DeVito as the remaining cast members of “Goodfellas” that are left thinking how sad it is to lose two good cast members. All passed within, months of each other.

Rose’s Scoop: Adele finally announced rescheduled Las Vegas dates. Her residency will finally begin in November, 11 months after its original launch date. In a statement she apologized for the delays, but defended her right to postpone the concerts. The residency will now begin at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on November 18, with dates stretching through March 2023.

Adele will play eight extra shows, extending her run from 24 to 32 dates. Tickets are already extremely limited. Concert tickets for musicians such as Adele and Bruce Springsteen are reaching record highs, as fans are shocked to see the cost surge. Artists must keep in mind, that fans are supporting these artists, they can easily stop attending concerts if the prices keep soaring to ridiculous amounts of money.