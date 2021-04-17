SAN FRANCISCO— On Thursday April 15, news broke that a former executive of Recology is facing charges of money laundering & bribery connected to former San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru. Recology now has two former executives who have allegedly taken part in the City Hall scandal. The bribery payment was disguised as a donation to a children’s non-profit.

John Francis Porter, former vice president and group manager of Recology’s San Francisco Group, is accused of allegedly signing off on a laundering payout of $20,000 through a donation made from Recology to the Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for Kids in November 2018.

This bribe was part of an effort to raise the fee prices that the company charged San Francisco residents & businesses for their services. According to the SF Examiner, authorities say the funds were used by Nuru to pay for the annual Public Works holiday party instead of benefiting children. Porter is set to appear in court on Tuesday April 20 to face charges of the bribery of a local official and concealment of money laundering.

Porter allegedly directed more than $1 million in bribes through his subordinate, former Group Government & Community Relations Manager for Recology Paul Giusti. The money was given in exchange for Nuru’s compliance with Recology’s plan. In an internal email obtained by prosecutors, Porter said, “keeping him [Nuru] happy is important.” Charges against Porter carry a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $750,000 fine if convicted.

Last month Recology agreed to reimburse its customers and the City of San Francisco $94.5 million in damages after the scandal had come to light.