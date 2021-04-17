SAN FRANCISCO—A 46-year-old woman was reported to be the victim of a shooting which transpired on Wednesday, April 14 at 1:22 p.m. located at the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue. The incident is said to have stemmed from a prior dispute between the victim and multiple suspects, according to police. Two of the suspects were juveniles.

The suspects consist of four females, described by SFPD as two 19-year-olds and two minors who confronted the victim and one of the four shot the 46-year-old woman. The suspects then got into a sedan and fled. It is believed the victim will survive her injuries, per KPIX.

As of Thursday, the police report that no arrest have been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.