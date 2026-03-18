SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced this week, that part of a larger crackdown between March 10, 2026, and March 16, 2026, Anthony Drayton, 37, was arrested as part of an organized retail crime operation.

Starting December 2025 thru February 2026, Drayton was committing different burglaries at many different Whole Food Markets across California, including five different San Francisco locations, which resulted in a total loss of nearly $21,000 of inventory.

In December 2025, a Sonoma County District Attorney investigator contacted San Francisco Police Department’s Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Task Force identifying Drayton as a habitual kleptomaniac, targeting stores along the California coastline.

On February 25, 2026, the SFPD Organized Retail Crime Task Force investigators apprehended Drayton at the 800 block of Bryant Street in collaboration with Whole Foods asset protection and a Sonoma County District Attorney investigator.

He was booked on 5 counts of grand theft and 5 counts of second-degree commercial burglary for the San Francisco Whole Foods locations. He faces outstanding theft-related warrants from other jurisdictions, including Petaluma Police Department, Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Los Angeles Police Department, Palo Alto Police Department and Berkeley Police Department.