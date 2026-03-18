SAN FRANCISCO—In March 2026, it has been reported that César Chávez was allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with young women and female minors, who were labor activists, during his tenure as President of United Farm Workers.

On Tuesday, March 17, the United Farm Workers (UFW), which the union Chávez co-founded with Dolores Huerta, and the César Chávez Foundation officially reported Chávez’s abuse, but without knowledge from a direct source. United Farm Workers formed an independent, confidential network for possible abuse survivors through a support group, sharing their stories.

The website, La Unión del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) for maintaining César Chávez-Dolores Huerta’s legacies took off both their names, and it is reconsidering its involvement with any future celebrations. United Farm Workers is stepping back from celebrating César Chávez Day on March 31.

In San Francisco, the Cesar Chavez-Dolores Huerta Parade was cancelled for Saturday, April 11, but some residents want to change César Chávez Street back to Army Street.

San Antonio’s scheduled ‘March for Justice,’ is now cancelled. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs will no longer observe César Chávez Day on March 31. In Tucson, Arizona, it will rebrand the celebration as Comunidada y Labor Unity Fair. In Nevada, it will be called Solidarity Celebration Dinner.

The Legacy of César Chávez Dinner in San Jose, Texas and Lansing, Michigan was cancelled. San Jose State University’s Cesar E. Chavez Community Action Center has stopped its program for Unity Fair.