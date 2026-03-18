SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to an aggravated assault in the Tenderloin District.

The SFPD reported on Monday, March 16, at approximately 8:06 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of 7th and Market Streets when they witnessed a possible aggravated assault incident.

Upon arrival, one of the officers detained the unknown male subject attempting to walk away from the scene.

Other officers located the adult female victim lying on the ground and suffering from injuries. Officers rendered aid and dispatched for medical assistance. Paramedics arrived on scene to render aid and transport the victim to a local hospital for her life-threatening injuries.

While conducting the investigation, officers developed probable cause to place Cole Wright, 31, of Oakland under arrest for the incident. He was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on the charges of aggravated assault (245(a)(4) PC, battery causing serious bodily injury 243(d) PC) and for three active out-of-county warrants.

“This kind of violence will never be tolerated in San Francisco,” said Chief Derrick Lew. “I want to thank our patrol officers for their excellent police work in taking this violent suspect off the street.”

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.