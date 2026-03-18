MALIBU— On March 17, some Malibu residents may have felt some tremors on Tuesday, March 17 at approximately 7:30 p.m. A light earthquake with a 2.4 magnitude occurred in the North Pacific Ocean near Catalina Island.



According to the Volcano Discover website, Malibu really had two quakes with a magnitude above 2.4 in the past 24 hours. There were 23 other quakes in the last seven days with a magnitude of less than two. Those earthquakes are the ones that people don’t normally feel.



The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports the same earthquake at a magnitude of 2.5 on the on the Richter scale. The report reads as follows:





M 2.5 – 27 km SSE of Malibu, CA

Time 2026-03-17 22:27:10 (UTC-05:00)

Location 33.767°N 118.736°W

Depth 0.1 km

Another earthquake with a 2.6 magnitude (M 2.6-22km) was reported on the same day Northeast of the other in Ardo, California. Its depth was -0.7 km



Also on March 17, approximately 2 hours earlier than the other two quakes, another earthquake with a 3.0 magnitude was reported in Ferndale California with a depth of 10.0 km.



USGS estimates approximately 10,000 earthquakes occur in Southern California annually, the majority of which cannot be felt.



According to the California Department of Conservation (CDOC), California experiences a couple of earthquakes annually capable of causing moderate damage to structures. Those would have a magnitude of 5.5 or higher.



Preparation is the key, “especially if you live on or near an active fault line. Unfortunately, some of the most populated cities in California are extremely likely to experience earthquakes. San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego are all included in the ‘high hazard’ earthquake areas that cover large portions of the state.” — CDOC







