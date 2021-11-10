SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported that they arrested a barricaded individual who was contemplating suicide on October 18. The SFPD indicated in a press release that at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Sutter Street regarding a potentially suicidal subject who was armed with a knife who would not leave the home. When officers attempted to verbally contact the subject, he informed officers he would start shooting if they came in.

Officers identified the individual as Anthony Dashua Moreno, 25, of San Francisco. Officers determined Moreno had four felony warrants and eight misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. Additionally, Moreno prior charges for firearm-related violations.

Due to the statements and actions demonstrated by Moreno, and his prior criminal record, officers requested additional resources to respond to the scene. Members of the SFPD’s Tactical Unit, Specialist Team, and Hostage Negotiation Team arrived to assist in attaining Moreno’s surrender. His family also worked with officers on scene, providing relevant information to negotiators.

During negotiations, Moreno repeatedly armed himself with various edged weapons and brandished them to officers. He told officers numerous times he wanted to die via suicide by cop because he did not want to return to jail and this was his only option.

Several hours later, Moreno emerged from the home and started advancing towards officers’ positions while holding an unknown object. Officers deployed two different less-lethal options at the suspect to gain his compliance. Upon being struck by the less-lethal options, Moreno retreated to the home and announced he would surrender. He exited the residence, complied with officer commands, and was taken into custody without further incident.

Moreno was booked at San Francisco County Jail for outstanding warrants on the following charges:

594 (b)(1) PC (2 counts) – Vandalism

10851(a) CVC (4 counts) – Vehicle Theft

459 PC (3 counts) – Burglary, second degree

466 PC (2 counts) – Possession of Burglary Tools

25400(a)(1) PC (2 counts) – Carrying a Concealed Weapon in a Vehicle

166 (a)(4) PC (2 counts) – Violation of a Court Order

12500(a) CVC (2 counts) – Driving without a License

23104(a) (2 Counts) – Reckless Driving Causing Injury

496d(a) PC (3 counts) – Possession of Stolen Vehicle

10851(a) (2 counts) – Driving/Taking Vehicle Without Consent

496(a) (2 counts) – Receiving Known Stolen Property

485 PC (2 counts) – Appropriation of Lost Property

11377(a) HS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Moreno was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for a medical evaluation and cleared for booking. He was also referred to the Department of Public Health for additional resources.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.