SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that several suspects were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies that transpired throughout the region.

The suspects were identified as Devontae Rutherford, 26, of Richmond, George Redmond, 37, of Richmond, Adrian Landers, 27, of Elk Grove, Travis Fields, 39, of Stockton, and Marvin Williams, 25, of Antioch.

During the months of August and September, a series of home invasion robberies occurred in the Taraval and Ingleside Districts. In each of the incidents, a group of suspects armed with firearms entered the victims’ homes and robbed them of their property.

On August 3, at approximately 12:12 p.m., officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 500 block of Sunnydale Avenue for a report of a home invasion robbery. Officers met with the two victims, an 81-year-old female, and an 81-year-old male. The victims informed officers that the suspects had already fled their home. Officers interviewed the victims who said that three suspects forced entry into their homes. The female noted that one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victims while the other two suspects went through the victims’ house. The suspects took cash and jewelry and fled. The victims were not injured during the incident.

On August 9, at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers from Taraval Station responded to the 100 block of Louisburg Street for a report of a home invasion robbery. Officers met with the victims, a 62-year-old male, a 23-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male. The 62 year-old informed officers the suspects entered his garage, physically restrained him, and forced him into the home where the suspects located the other victims. One suspect struck the victim with a firearm, causing injuries. The suspects forced all the victims into a room while the other suspects ransacked the property and stole US currency, jewelry, and miscellaneous items. The suspects fled in a car. The victim who was struck with a firearm was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Interpretation services were not requested. The fourth suspect was not seen in the home.

On September 2, at approximately 11:40 a.m., officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 600 block of Paris Street for a report of a home invasion robbery. Officers met with the victim, a 43-year-old male who said he was in his room when an unknown male entered and pointed a gun at him. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while two other suspects ransacked the victim’s home. The suspects took jewelry and watches before fleeing the home.

Investigators from the SFPD Robbery Detail led the investigation into each incident. Investigators developed details that identified five suspects wanted in connection with each incident in San Francisco as well as several incidents in the Bay Area.

On October 20, members of SFPD’s Tactical Unit, Robbery Detail, and members of the San Mateo Sheriff Investigations Division served a search warrant at a home on the 1900 block of Bissell Avenue in Richmond. Officers took Rutherford and Redmond into custody without incident. They were transported to San Mateo County Jail and were booked on charges of robbery (211 PC), first-degree burglary (459 PC), and felony enhancements (12022.53(a)(4) PC).

On October 21, a team of SFPD Investigators, with the assistance of the Elk Grove PD Tactical Unit, served a search warrant at a residence on the 8000 block of Florin Road Elk Grove. Officers took Landers into custody without incident. Landers was transported to Contra Costa County Jail and booked on charges of robbery (211 PC), first-degree burglary (459 PC), and a felony enhancement (12022.53(a)(4) PC).

That same day, a team of SFPD investigators, assisted by the Stockton PD Tactical Unit, served a search warrant at a home on the 2400 block of Delaware Street in Stockton. Fields was later taken into custody. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of robbery (211 PC), first-degree burglary (459 PC), and a felony enhancement (12022.53(a)(4) PC).

On October 31, Williams was located and arrested by Antioch Police officers. He was transported to Contra Costa County Jail and booked on charges of robbery (211 PC), first-degree burglary (459 PC), and a felony enhancement (12022.53(a)(4) PC).

Investigators are working with other local law enforcement agencies and have developed information that has linked some of the suspects to other home invasion robberies in the Bay Area.

The SFPD Noted the case remains an open investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.