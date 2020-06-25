Apple Acquires SF-Based Software Company Fleetsmith

SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, June 24, executives of the San Francisco-based computer software company Fleetsmith announced that the company has been acquired by Apple Inc.

This acquisition is the next step in Apple’s recent pivot to expand its target audience to enterprise clients, rather than just marketing devices to individual customers. The technology giant has also partnered with IBM, SAP, and Cisco in order to launch projects aimed more towards businesses.

Fleetsmith is a mobile device management (MDM) service that allows companies to control multiple Apple devices at once. It automates device functionalities so that certain software processes on an Apple machine can take place all at once. For example, a business using Fleetsmith might set up Mac computers, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs automatically.

The company was co-founded in 2016 by Chief Executive Officer Zack Blum, Chief Security Officer Jesse Endahl, Chief Technology Officer Kenneth Kouot, and Senior Engineer Stevie Hryciw.

Since its founding, Fleetsmith has raised over $40 million in funding, the majority of which came in its last investment round where it came up with $30 million from backers like its primary investor Menlo Ventures.

Menlo Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on providing financial support for consumer, enterprise, and life science technology startups.

Fleetsmith currently employs 75 people, 80 percent of whom live in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Regarding the acquisition, Fleetsmith co-founders Blum, Endahl, and Kouot reported that they are “thrilled.”

“Our shared values of putting the customer at the center of everything we do without sacrificing privacy and security, means we can truly meet our mission, delivering Fleetsmith to businesses and institutions of all sizes, around the world,” the executives said in a statement.