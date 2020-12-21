UNITED STATES—Is the end near? It feels like a lot of people seem to think that, but we all know that just because a potential vaccine and another from Moderna could be on the way that the chaos that has crushed 2020, known as the Coronavirus or COVID-19 (as short) may be over. However, for all those Americans thinking it is time for things to go back to normal, please think again. The world will never be the same as a result of this pandemic. Not only did it catch the United States, and most of the world by surprise, it will forever change how we interact and deal with people and hygiene in my person opinion.

On top of that, I think you will still see people wear a mask more often if not for the next year until they have that true confidence that all is okay to remove that mask when around complete strangers. Why do I say that? Well if you had COVID-19 and recovered from it, it was no joke for most Americans. It cripples you, it takes control of the body and forces one to fight in ways that some can never imagine. For those lucky to survive without a vaccine, this virus changes how you see things. On the opposite end of the Spectrum, there were people not so lucky and didn’t survive the virus more than a quarter million Americans lost their lives.

So the vaccine is welcome good news people, however, there are plenty of Americans still skeptical to take the drug. I must admit I am on that list as well. Why? I don’t know the ramifications of the vaccine, we don’t know if the vaccine makes you immune from the virus or if it’s something Americans will have to get each year similar to the flu. You have people eager to get the vaccine, but there is that edge of caution because we don’t know a ton about the vaccine and its effectiveness beyond WHAT we have been told. So right now a 90 something percent rate of effectiveness is high, but it is not 100 percent and that will raise a concern with anybody.

So now that we’ve gotten that vaccine talk out the way, it is time to turn our attention to the issue of common sense. This does not mean to let your guard down. I don’t know any better way to say it beyond people still are not social distancing. Even before the pandemic, people have always had issues with people respecting an individuals’ personal space. If you’re so close I can feel your breathe you are too close to me. On top of that, if you’re a complete stranger, you should not be so close to me that you’re touching my body. There should be at least 6 feet if not more between people who are not in your immediate household or family in my personal opinion.

If I don’t know you, I don’t want you all up in my business as we say. Back the hell up. On top of that, what is it with people washing their hands? I mean we are in a pandemic, and I am still seeing people enter the restroom and leave the restroom in public spaces without washing their hands. It’s just got damn disgusting. Do you not have any home training, and where in the world did you learn it’s acceptable to just leave the bathroom without washing one’s hands. This is one of the main reasons this virus has spread like a wildfire: some people just have no home training and they are just nasty.

The sad thing we’re talking about grown adults. So if kids see you not adhering to such manners, they are inclined to pick up on those same bad habits. Wiping their nose, touching things, putting their hands in their mouth, etc; there is no stopping it America, hence COVID-19 becoming the pandemic that it has become. If you don’t plan to use the washroom in the bathroom, at least carry some sanitizer and use it. Washing your hands for 20-30 seconds with soap and hot water is the key, but if you do not have access to that, than sanitizer is a suitable option.

With mask wearing, there are people who are for it and there are people who are against it. You have your personal preference, but I am going to keep wearing a mask. It’s for my personal safety, and if that makes me feel good, I have that right to make that decision. I could care less what everyone else thinks. They are not living my truth or living in my body. My body, my choice, you don’t like it your choice.

With all this rhetoric, I want people to understand this is not a time to let our guard down. We still need to be vigilant and aware of the people around us, what they are doing and prospering good hygiene so that we not only get beyond this pandemic, but we rid ourselves of COVID-19 forever.

Written By Jason Jones