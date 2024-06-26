SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported on Tuesday, June 25, that several suspects were arrested in connection to an armed robbery. The SFPD reported on June 21, officers from the Mission Station responded to a business located on the 1200 block of Valencia Street regarding an armed robbery that transpired at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The investigation discovered that an employee of a store attempted to stop a male from leaving the store with merchandise. The male brandished a pistol at the employee and fled in a vehicle with a female. Officers obtained images of the suspect and were able to identify him.

The SFPD Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU) took over the investigation and developed probable cause to obtain arrest and search warrants for the suspect identified as, Favian Gonzales Vancorner, 19.

On June 23, at approximately 4:44 p.m. officers detained Gonzales Vancorner and a female in a vehicle near the 1400 block of Flounder Court. Officers arrested Gonzales Vancorner at the scene. During the investigation, officers located and seized a loaded firearm. Officers developed probable cause to arrest the female who was identified as Ana Reyes, 19.

Officers served the search warrant on Gonzales Vancorner’s home and located and seized an assault rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, and other items related to the usage of firearms.

Gonzales Vancorner was booked into San Francisco County Jail on a felony warrant related to the armed robbery, additional firearms charges, and conspiracy. Reyes was booked into San Francisco County Jail on numerous firearms charges and conspiracy.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.