SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connected to a homicide that occurred in the Bayview District on September 10. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:24 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street to meet with San Francisco Fire Department Paramedics regarding a victim of a possible stabbing incident.

After officers arrived on the scene, they learned from paramedics that the 33-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

During the course of their investigation, investigators with the assistance of deputies from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, located and detained a suspect in the incident. The name and age of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public. Authorities indicated additional information will be released when it becomes available.

The SFPD reported that the case is still an active investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.