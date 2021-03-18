SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced in a news release that they have arrested Jorge Devis-Milton, 32, for violently attacking elderly victims in downtown San Francisco.

The police say that on March 15, at 1:30 p.m., a call came in about a stabbing that occurred on 16th and Mission Streets. Police officers from the Mission District Station responded and when they arrived on the scene, the authorities say they found a 64-year-old victim who was “suffering from a wound to his cheek.”

According to the news release, the elderly victim was transported to the local hospital, where he was diagnosed with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Through the course of an investigation which included interviews with the victim and witnesses, officers determined that the unidentified suspect cut the victim’s face with a knife and knocked him to the ground. The suspect then fled into the 16th / Mission BART Station,” read the news release.

The police noted that “approximately thirty minutes later,” a call came in about a Vallejo, California resident being assaulted on the 600 block of Market Street.

“The victim sustained head injuries and did not know what had happened to him,” the news release stated.

According to the authorities, eyewitnesses reported that a male “ran up to the victim and punched him in the head multiple times causing him to fall to the ground where he laid motionless.”

The police said the eyewitnesses told them the suspect ran to a nearby Muni bus, boarded it, and fled the scene.

“Using images caught on surveillance video and descriptions provided by witnesses, San Francisco Police Department investigators determined that the same suspect was responsible for both unprovoked attacks. Crime Alert Bulletins were circulated with the Department,” said the news release.

The next day, March 16 at 9:28 a.m., the authorities said police officers from the Mission District Station saw a suspect that matched the description of the perpetrator at 16th and Mission Streets. “The officers detained the subject and, through the course of an investigation, developed probable cause to arrest him for both incidents,” said the authorities.

The authorities said that Devis-Milton was detained on one count each of an assault with a deadly weapon – other than a firearm, aggravated assault likely to cause great bodily injury, aggravated mayhem, and battery causing serious injury for the attack on 16th and Mission Streets.

For the attack on the 600 block of Market Street, police said that Devis-Milton was arrested for one count each of battery causing serious injury and aggravated assault likely to cause great bodily injury.

According to the California Legislature, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury could carry a penalty of serving a maximum of four years in prison, if convicted as a felony. If convicted as a misdemeanor, the legislature indicated that a suspect could serve one year in county jail, and possibly pay a fine of $10,000.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”