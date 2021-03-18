SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced they have arrested Calvin Berschell, 19, Jason Orozco, 20, and Nolowde Beshears, 19, for a robbery that reportedly occurred on the 1200 block of Mason Street.

On February 23, 2021, police explained in a news release that they received a call about a robbery that occurred at a laundromat.

“Officers arrived on scene and met with the 67-year-old male victim who told them that he was inside a laundromat when he was approached by three unknown male suspects who threw him to the ground, assaulted him, stole his property, and fled the scene,” read the news release.

According to the police, the man was treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries he received as a result of the attack.

The SFPD Robbery Detail was assigned to the case and police say they developed information that led them to the three suspects.

Police indicated they served search and arrest warrants “in the early morning hours” on Wednesday, March 17 on the 4900 block of Willowhaven Street and the 500 block of West 17th Street in Antioch, California.

The police revealed they believed the three perpetrators committed a string of auto burglaries on John and Powell Streets in San Francisco prior to the laundromat robbery on Mason Street.

According to the news release, the authorities found a window punch, clothing, and two firearms in the suspect’s possession that tied them directly to the laundromat robbery and auto burglaries.

The San Francisco News asked the authorities to provide more detail to those items, such as what kind of firearms the police found in their possession but did not hear back in time for print.

The authorities transported all three perpetrators to the San Francisco County Jail where the jail records indicate they are holding Beshears on eight counts of second-degree burglary, one count each of first-degree robbery, false imprisonment, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, and three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Authorities charged Orozco on three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, eight counts of second-degree burglary, one count each of grand theft by fraud, inflicting injury on an elder or dependent adult likely to cause great bodily injury, false imprisonment, and four counts of first-degree robbery.

Berschell’s jail records indicate he was booked on one count each of first-degree robbery, inflicting injury on an elder or dependent adult likely to cause great bodily injury, false imprisonment, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, nine counts of second-degree burglary, and three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.

All three perpetrators are being held without bond and their next court date has not yet been scheduled.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”