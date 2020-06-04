NEW YORK CITY—On Wednesday, June 3, three New York City Police officers were attacked while at an anti-looting post. Officers indicated the attack occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Church and Flatbush Avenue.

Two NYPD officers from the 70th precinct were assigned to an anti-looting post in Brooklyn, a borough of New York City. According to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, video surveillance shows a man approaching the two officers. The man proceeded to take out a knife and stab one of the officers in the left side of the neck, just missing an artery.

Around the same time, a uniformed NYPD sergeant and police officer who were nearby heard shots being fired from the initial scene. Upon arrival at Church and Flatbush, they saw the perpetrator holding a gun, which authorities say was likely taken from one of the injured officers. Two other officers were shot in the hand by the perpetrator. The attacker was shot by responding officers.

All three officers and the suspect were taken to Kings County Hospital Center for treatment, which is located in Brooklyn, New York. The three officers are all listed in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery. The suspect is still listed in critical condition. The names of the officers and the suspect have not yet been disclosed to the public.

Authorities indicate they recovered 22 shell casings from the scene, as well as a knife. The attack is currently being investigated by the New York City Police Department with assistnace from the Federal Bureau of Investigations New York office.

New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio, and the New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea held a news briefing on Thursday, June 4, to discuss the attack.