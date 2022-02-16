SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to an attempted murder that occurred on January 29. The SFPD reported at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers from the Mission Station responded to the 2000 block of Mission Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 39-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD Night Investigations Unit (NIU) led the investigation. Investigators developed information that identified Mario Ramirez, 27, of San Francisco as the suspect. On Saturday, February 12, at approximately 3:14 a.m., investigators located Ramirez in the area of Webster and McAllister Streets where he was taken into police custody without incident.

Ramirez was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of attempted murder (664/187 PC), assault with a deadly weapon (245(b) PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(2) PC), carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (25800 PC), carrying a loaded firearm in public (25850(a), felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a) PC), and parole violation (3056 PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous