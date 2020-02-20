SAN FRANCISCO—As the San Francisco Giants prepare for the 10-year anniversary reunion of their victory in the 2010 World Series, the organization announced on Monday, February 17, that first baseman and outfielder Aubrey Huff, 43, would not be in attendance.

In a statement, the Giants said Huff wasn’t invited due to “multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization.” They did not specify which comments inspired the decision, but are referring to Huff’s active Twitter account.

Huff issued a statement the following day addressing the exclusion. He referred to the call when Larry Baer, CEO of the San Francisco Giants, broke the news, stating: “The board didn’t approve of my Twitter posts, and political support of Donald Trump.”

He discussed the hypocrisy of the decision referring to an incident when Baer took a leave from the Giants and made a formal apology for a physical altercation with his wife was caught on video in 2019. Huff argues, “All I did was tweet.”

The athlete feels the decision threatens the First Amendment and is “disappointed the Giants are so opposed to President Trump, and our constitutional rights” to the point of excluding him from the reunion this summer.

Radio station 95.7 The Game had Huff call in Tuesday to share his side of the story on Joe, Lo & Dibs. The call lasted a reported eight minutes. They hung up on Huff, saying he is “the turd” these radio hosts believe he’s made himself out to be on social media.

In the wake of Huff discussing the Giants’ decision, the conversation steered in various directions of Huff’s previous claims. Topics of conversation included questioning Huff’s regret over his controversial tweets, the most infamous being his idea of kidnapping Iranian women, and Alyssa Nakken, becoming the first full-time female coach in MLB history.

Huff brushed off commentary on the tweet claiming a poor choice of words. As for Nakke, he believes she does not deserve the job—the comment in-line with his initial distaste of the decision after she was hired by the Giants in January. He notes various hard-working men deserve the spot more before implying men and women should not cross the gender line for sports in general.

As for the Giants, they “appreciate the many contributions” the retired player “made to the 2010 champion season, we [the Giants] stand by our decision.” Huff’s statement to the Giants remains pinned at the top of his Twitter page.