SAN FRANCISCO- The San Francisco Police Department is seeking the help of the public to help identify a male who assaulted a food cashier in the Richmond District on Super Bowl Sunday.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on February 2, a male entered Gordo Taqueria, located on the 5400 block of Geary Boulevard. The staff claimed that the male seemed agitated while placing his order.

However, the staff did not want to upset the suspect even more so they gave him his burrito.

According to police, the male was not satisfied with his food and became angry. The suspect then threw his burrito, cell phone and a napkin holder at the cashier. Both objects struck the cashier leaving him injured. The man also damaged the electronic counter equipment before fleeting eastbound on Geary Boulevard.

Police say the suspect is a 5’9” Latin Male who is between the ages of 45 and 50. During the time of the aggravated assault, he was wearing a black “SF” 49ers shirt with “BOSA 97” written on the back.

Surveillance video of the assault can be found at this link: vimeo.com/390075084.

SFPD asks anyone with information on the suspect to please contact the Station Investigation Team at 415-666-8083 or Officer Sevilla at 415-666-8004. You may remain anonymous.