SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect to a suspect connected to a series of sexual assault and threats in the Visitacion Valley region. On Wednesday, January 5, at approximately 5:44 p.m. officers responded to Mansell St. and Visitacion Ave. regarding a report of a sexual assault that occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. Officers arrived on scene, but were unable to locate a victim or a possible crime scene during their investigation.

Authorities met with witnesses who stated that they were walking in the area when they heard a female yelling. As the witnesses turned their attention to the sounds they saw a screaming elderly female being pinned down on the ground by a male. The male spotted the witnesses and turned his attention toward them. The male got off the female and fled. The witnesses fled the scene in fear for their safety and contacted the police in their home, but they did not see what transpired to the female victim.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. officers were notified by headquarters that an assault victim walked into a local hospital who stated that they were attacked near McLaren Park. Officers responded to the hospital to meet with the victim who may have been the female in the assault earlier in the day. Officers met with a 71-year-old female who was being treated for lacerations. The victim stated on January 5, at approximately 5 p.m. she was walking by herself at Campbell and Visitacion Avenues when she was approached by a male who was hiding in the bushes.

The suspect threw the victim to the ground and got on top of her. The suspect proceeded to assault the victim in a sexual manner. The victim attempted to free herself from the suspect, but could not overcome the suspect’s hold. As the suspect pinned the victim to the ground, he bit her causing severe injuries to her face. During the assault, the victim heard voices scream out. The suspect got off the victim and fled the scene. The victim got up and made her way to Visitacion Avenue where she flagged down a Good Samaritan driving a vehicle, where the victim contacted her husband who arrived and immediately drove her to the hospital.

The suspect was described as a Latinx or other race male with a light complexion, possibly in his mid-20s, approximately 5 feet and 7 inch tall, stocky upper body with thin legs, approximately 200 pounds., dark hair in a “bowl cut” style. The suspect may have an awkward gate as if pigeon-toed or with a disability and was last seen wearing a khaki or gray jacket or sweater and blue pants.

The SFPD obtained information provided by community members who read the initial news release with the sketch of the suspect. These tips led to the identification and location of the suspect. On Wednesday, January 12, at approximately 1:15 p.m. officers from Ingleside Police Station made contact with the suspect at Arleta Avenue and Rutland Street.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, Angel Leonel Garcia, 26, of San Francisco. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail and was booked for mayhem (203 PC), false imprisonment (236 PC), and elder abuse (368(b)(1) PC).

The investigation is being led by the SFPD Special Victims Unit (SVU). The SFPD is thanking the community who came forward with information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details on the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.