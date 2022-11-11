SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Bayview District on Monday, November 7. The SFPD reported at approximately 12:18 p.m., officers assigned to the Bayview Station responded to the 4400 block of 3rd Street for a report of a shooting that just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers spotted an adult male suffering from injuries caused by a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.