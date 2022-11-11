SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested several juveniles in connection to several carjackings in the city. The SFPD reported on October 31, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers assigned to Southern Station responded to Treasure Island regarding a carjacking with a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who indicated four unknown males were standing around a black sedan a few parking spaces away from them. When the victim entered his silver sedan, the suspects approached him, brandished several firearms, and fled the scene in his vehicle. Officers immediately broadcasted the description of the victim’s vehicle and the suspects’ descriptions to dispatch.

Officers assigned to Bayview Station spotted a vehicle matching the description driving in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and Connecticut Street. When the officers tried to conduct a high-risk felony stop on the vehicle by activating their forward-facing red and blue lights and siren, the vehicle refused to yield to authorities and continued traveling onto Pennsylvania Street.

Police officers initiated a vehicle pursuit where the car committed several vehicle code violations and continued traveling at a high rate of speed. When the suspect vehicle began traveling against traffic, officers temporarily terminated the vehicle pursuit in fear for the safety of the general public. When the suspect vehicle drove to the area of Howard Street and 6th Street, officers continued the pursuit to the area of 900 block of Connecticut Street where the suspect vehicle collided with an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on the street.

A foot pursuit ensued and officers were able to apprehend and detain all four male juvenile occupants of the suspect vehicle in the immediate area. Two of the male juveniles were 15 years old and the other two male juveniles were 16 years old. Officers located a loaded firearm near the vehicle, another loaded firearm inside of the vehicle, and a pellet air gun inside as well. All firearms were seized for the investigation.

During the investigation, officers learned that the black sedan left behind at the parking lot by the suspects had recently been stolen in a separate carjacking incident. On October 30, at approximately 8 p.m. the victim stated that five unknown male suspects approached him at gunpoint in the area of 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue and fled from the scene in his black sedan.

SFPD Robbery Detail responded to the scene to take over the investigation. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the four juvenile suspects for the above-listed robbery and placed them into custody on scene.

The first 16-year-old male juvenile suspect was booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on carrying a loaded firearm on their person or in a vehicle (25850(a) PC), gun possession by a past juvenile offender (29820(a) PC), minor in possession of a firearm (29610(a) PC), minor in possession of live ammunition (29650 PC), carrying a firearm concealed within any vehicle under your control or direction (25400(a)(1) PC), buying or receiving a stolen vehicle (496d(a) PC), Possession of a firearm in a place that the person knows, or reasonably show know, is a school zone (626.9(b) PC, possession of assault weapon (30605 PC), carjacking (215(a) PC), conspiracy to commit a felony (182(a)(1) PC), recklessly evade police in your vehicle while attempting to escape (2800.2(a) CVC), transportation of machine gun (32625(a) PC), evading an officer by driving opposite of traffic (2800.4 CVC), brandishing a weapon or firearm (417(a)(1) PC), brandishing a firearm to an occupant of a motor vehicle in a threatening manner (417.3 PC), modifying or changing a previous order of a minor’s physical custody (777 W&I), resist or obstruct a police officer in the performance of their duties (148(a)(1) PC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), reckless driving (23103(a) CVC), hit and run (20002(a) CVC), driving without a license (12500(a) CVC), carrying a firearm with the intent to commit a felony (25800 PC), criminal threats (422 PC), and on an active and outstanding Juvenile Warrant out of the City and County of San Francisco.

The second 16-year-old male juvenile suspect was booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on carjacking (215(a) PC), conspiracy to commit a felony (182(a)(1) PC), buying or receiving a stolen vehicle (496d(a) PC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), resist or obstruct a police officer in the performance of their duties (148(a)(1) PC), new or modified conditions for minor (628.1 W&I), and two active and outstanding Juvenile Warrants out of the City and County of San Francisco.

The first 15-year-old male juvenile suspect was booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on carjacking (215(a) PC, conspiracy to commit a felony (182(a)(1) PC), buying or receiving a stolen vehicle (496d(a) PC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), resist or obstruct a police officer in the performance of their duties (148(a)(1) PC), brandishing a weapon or firearm (417(a)(1) PC), brandishing a firearm to an occupant of a motor vehicle in a threatening manner (417.3 PC), and new or modified conditions for minor (628.1 W&I).

The second 15-year-old male juvenile suspect was booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on carjacking (215(a) PC, conspiracy to commit a felony (182(a)(1) PC), buying or receiving a stolen vehicle (496d(a) PC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), and resist or obstruct a police officer in the performance of their duties (148(a)(1) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details on any of the incidents is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.