SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a murder that occurred on Broadway on October 6. The SFPD reported that at approximately 2:11 a.m., officers assigned to Central Station responded to the 500 block of Broadway for a report of a person down on the ground.

Upon arrival, officers located a 46-year-old male suffering from an apparent head injury. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD reported that while on scene, a witness pointed at a male suspect who spit on the victim while he was unconscious. Officers detained Alexis Octavio Meneses, 37, of Brisbane. Officers developed probable cause to arrest Meneses for spitting on the victim. He was cited and released from the scene for misdemeanor Battery (242 PC). Investigators from the General Work Detail took over the investigation.

During the course of their investigation, investigators obtained evidence from camera surveillance that captured the incident. Meneses punched the victim causing the victim to fall to the ground and hit his head. While the victim was on the ground unconscious, Meneses kicked the victim multiple times and minutes later he is observed spitting on the victim. Based on the surveillance footage. Investigators developed probable cause to believe Meneses caused the victim’s injuries.

On October 31, investigators located Meneses on the 800 block of Bryant Street and placed him into custody without incident.

Meneses was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for charges of Assault Likely to Cause Great Bodily Injury (245(a)(4) PC), Aggravated Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury 243(d) PC, and Mayhem (203 PC).

The victim died from injuries sustained on November 4. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. The SFPD Homicide Unit took over the investigation. On November 7, during his court appearance, the complaint was amended, and Alexis Meneses was booked for Manslaughter (192 PC).

Anyone with details on the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.