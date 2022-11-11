SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a series of catalytic converter thefts. The SFPD reported on October 25, at approximately 3:11 a.m., officers from the Northern Station were patrolling the area of Turk Street and Nido Avenue when they spotted a sedan vehicle lifted off the ground by a floor jack with individuals near the vehicle. Officers had the knowledge and experience that catalytic converter thefts generally occur overnight and have multiple suspects use various tools. Officers exited the patrol car with lights activated to detain the suspects and investigate the incident.

Upon exiting the vehicle, one of the officers ordered the suspects to stop. One of the suspects, later identified as David Rivera, 38, of Hayward turned around and started running. Officers ordered Rivera to get on the ground, but he refused and foot pursuit the suspect jumped and scaled multiple fences and the officer lost sight of Riveria.

Additional officers on scene detained two additional suspects identified as Terry Gainey, 52, and Jennifer Barnett, 51, who was in the driver’s seat of the suspect vehicle. Gainey and Barnett are both residents of Hayward. Officers observed a drill, saw and catalytic converter in plain view.

Officers continued the search for Rivera in the area where he was last seen and noticed movement in nearby bushes. Officers ordered Rivera out and he complied and was taken into custody.

While investigating, officers discovered that the catalytic converter on the sedan lifted by the floor jack had been partially cut and officers located an additional cutting tool near the vehicle. Officers identified the registered owner of the victim vehicle who lived close by and notified them of the arrest and attempted theft.

A firearm that was not serialized also known as a “ghost gun” was also located at the scene.

Rivera was booked on charges of grand theft (487(a) PC), burglary in the second degree (459 2nd PC) tampering with a vehicle (10852(a) CVC), conspiracy to commit a felony (182(a)(1)PC), vandalism (594(b)(1)PC), receiving stolen property (496(a)PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC) and resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC).

Gainey was booked on charges of grand theft (487(a) PC), burglary in the second degree (459 2nd PC) tampering with a vehicle (10852(a) CVC), conspiracy to commit a felony (182(a)(1)PC), vandalism (594(b)(1)PC), receiving stolen property (496(a)PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), possession of a loaded firearm (25800 PC), unlawful purchase, receipt disposal, sale, offer for sale, or possession with knowledge of change, alteration, removal, or obliteration (23920 PC) and constructing a firearm (29180 PC).

Barnett was booked on charges of grand theft (487(a) PC), burglary in the second degree (459 2nd PC) tampering with a vehicle (10852(a) CVC), conspiracy to commit a felony (182(a)(1)PC), vandalism (594(b)(1)PC), receiving stolen property (496(a)PC) and possession of burglary tools (466 PC).

All three suspects were transported to San Francisco County Jail. The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.