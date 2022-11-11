SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect responsible for an attempted robbery on a MUNI bus has been arrested. The San Francisco Police Department reported on October 7, at approximately 7:10 p.m., an adult female walked into Mission Police Station to a report an attempted robbery.

The victim told officers that while she was aboard a MUNI bus, an unknown adult male suspect approached her and attempted to take an object away from her. While struggling over the object, the suspect dragged the victim for a few feet, causing the victim to fall to the ground and sustain non-life-threatening injuries. With the help of multiple witnesses, the victim was able to gain control of her object, and the suspect fled the scene.

Investigators from SFPD’s Robbery Detail located surveillance footage of the incident and used images of the suspect to share amongst department members in order to identify and locate the suspect.

On November 3, at approximately 4:46 p.m., officers from Tenderloin Station were on patrol in the area of O’Farrell Street and Ada Ct, when they recognized the male suspect and detained him. The suspect was identified as Reymundo Suarez-Gomes, 21. Officers developed probable cause to arrest Suarez-Gomes for the aforementioned attempted robbery incident.

Suarez-Gomes was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for attempted robbery (664/211 PC), possession of drug paraphernalia (11364 H&S), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (11350 H&S), and possession of methamphetamine (11377 H&S).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Written By Casey Jacobs