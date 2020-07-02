CALIFORNIA—Golden State Warriors’ star point guard Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha are planning to take their project, Restaurants for the People, which they developed with renowned chef Jose Andrés and his disaster relief organization World Central Kitchen, to new heights for the month of July.

This project helps to support local restaurants so that they can effectively serve meals to local residents, many of whom may be experiencing food insecurity as this pandemic continues to devastate America. The Curry-Andres team’s goal is to expand their partnership to over 200 Oakland restaurants in order to serve over 2 million meals by the end of this month.

The Curry’s created their foundation last summer to help give meals to underserved kids in Oakland. Over the past year, they have worked with more than 100 restaurants and distributed more than 300,000 meals weekly to local children and adults.

Ayesha Curry told Eater SF, “Food is my love language…So for me it was important, just seeing the numbers, and understanding how many kids were going to lose their [school lunch] programs and meals, pretty much their only source of food during the pandemic. That was really scary to me. Sometimes people need help. They need a village. We vowed at Eat Learn Play to be that village for the Oakland community. So we had to step up.”

Some of the participating restaurants include Jamaican restaurant Kingston 11, Minnie Bell’s Soul Movement, and Pyeong Chang Tofu House.

While this project has helped restaurants stay open and put food on the table for many local residents, food insecurity continues to grow as the pandemic stretches on.