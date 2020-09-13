SAN FRANCISCO—The Bay Area Rapid Transit Service (BART) experienced a technical difficulty this morning, resulting in delays across nearly all lines. BART described the shutdown as “systemwide” in in a public announcement on its website and social media, announcing the difficulties shortly before 8:00 a.m. on September 13:

“Due to a systemwide computer problem BART will not open on-time at 8:00 a.m. this morning. We will update you as soon as the issue is resolved and our stations are open for train service,” the announcement read.

For commuters that were affected during the closure, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) offered bus service between downtown San Francisco and Daly City on line 14R from Mission Street, as well as special service between the Daly City, Balboa Park, and Glen Park Bart stations, said an announcement from SFMTA following the technical difficulties.

As of 12:00 p.m. September 13, all services that were affected by the technical problem have been restored, BART announced via Twitter. Scheduled track maintenance has resulted in additional delays. Commuters should expect 20 minute delays in service from 24th St/Mission toward East Bay, and from Montgomery St. towards SFO international airport. BART has advised passengers to plan accordingly.

The initial cause of the system difficulties remains unknown. For further transportation updates, check www.bart.gov