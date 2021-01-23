UNITED STATES—Baseball legend Henry Louis Aaron known in the sports industry as “Hammerin’ Hank” died on Friday, January 22, at the age of 86. Two weeks before Aaron passed away, he was vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this,” he said. “It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country,” said Aaron after getting the vaccine.

The Atlanta Braves said in a statement that Hank passed away in his sleep, no initial cause of death has been disclosed to the public.

The Major League Baseball athlete played a total of 23 seasons including with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves in the National League for 21 seasons and two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers in the American League.

Aaron was a right fielder who was named the senior vice president of the Atlanta Braves. He had 755 home runs, a batting average of 305,3,771 hits, and 2,297 runs batted.

He retired from his sports career in 1976 and went on to pursue other avenues of civic and charitable work in Atlanta. Aaron bested Babe Ruth’s record while active in the world of baseball, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

Aaron was born February 5, 1934, in Mobile, Alabama, known as “Down The Bay.” He leaves behind his wife, Billye, and their daughter, Ceci, and four children from his first marriage to Barbara Lucas: Gail, Hank Jr., Lary, and Dorinda.

