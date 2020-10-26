SAN FRANCISCO — Cinemark announced Monday, Oct. 26, that they will be reopening Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD with no food concessions on Friday, Oct. 30.

All movie theaters reopening Friday in San Francisco County and Santa Clara County will not allow in-theater food to abide by COVID-19 restrictions, Cinemark Theaters reported.

“The health and safety of our employees and guest and communities is our top priority,” said Cinemark CEO Mike Zoradi in a public statement. “We are evolving how we operate to make sure you feel confident and comfortable when you visit one of our theaters.”

The Cinemark website states that face masks will be required among costumers and staff. Auditoriums and restrooms will be sanitized thoroughly, and theaters will utilize filters to ensure the best air quality for their customers.

“There’s nothing quite as powerful as great cinematic storytelling on the big screen,” said Mike Zoradi. “We wanted to ensure the time was right before we reopened our doors.”

For more information on the guidelines Cinemark is implementing at their theaters, visit www.cinemark.com.

The Empty Man, Tenet and Come Play are a few of the movies that will be showing this Friday.

Headed to our Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD theatre to watch #TENET this weekend? Upgrade to XD for FREE. 🥳 See you there: https://t.co/ysCMKMDPmg pic.twitter.com/NyJzZhrhWs — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) October 26, 2020

As of Oct. 26, 85% of Cinemark’s theaters have reopened across the United States. 13 of these theaters are in the Greater Bay Area.