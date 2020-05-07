SAN FRANCISCO─Three suspects connected to a shooting that transpired in the Bayview District has been taken into custody, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 5. The SFPD reported that on April 11, at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers at the Bayview Station responded to the 1500 block of Oakdale Avenue about a shooting. After officers arrived on the scene, the met a female who indicated while inside her home she heard gunshots, and a bullet came through her window. She took her two children and ran to the back of the house for safety. Officers gathered bullet fragments and shell casings from multiple guns in the region.

Investigators from SFPD’s Crime Gun Investigations Center commenced an investigation that led to the identity of three suspects involved in the shooting. San Francisco Police officers served multiple search warrants, which led to the arrest of Desean Watson, 31, of San Francisco, Terrell Franklin, 32, of Oakland and Terry Franklin, 39, of San Francisco. In addition to the arrests officers located and seized two firearms.

All three suspects were booked at the San Francisco County Jail. Watson was booked on charges of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. Terry Franklin was booked on charges of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. Terrell Franklin was booked on charges of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.