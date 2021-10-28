SAN FRANCISCO—Officials from the San Francisco Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate Belen Rosalia Hurtado, 86, who was reported missing on Monday, October 2. At approximately 5:45 p.m., Hurtado was last seen leaving her home located on the 2000 block of Pine St. and has not been seen since.

Hurtado is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue jacket (as seen in the attached photograph), khaki leggings, and khaki shoes.

Hurtado is considered at risk due to her medical condition. Anyone who sees Belen Rosalia Hurtado should contact their local law enforcement agency and be prepared to provide her current location and clothing description.

Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.