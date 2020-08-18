BERKELEY—On Thursday, August 13, the Berkeley Unified School District announced they would offer nutritious meals for free and reduced-prices for lower-income families.

“Berkeley Unified School District announces its policy to serve nutritious meals every school day under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, and/or Afterschool Snack Program. Effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals if the household income is less than or equal to the federal guidelines,” reads a statement from the BUSD.

New households that want to apply for meal benefits to receive free or reduced-price-meals, have to let school officials know the situation or receive a notification letter. Suppose the household members receive benefits from CalFresh, CalWORKs, or FDPIR, children are defined as foster, homeless, migrant, or runaway, or children join in the Head Start program, those students will be able to receive free meals.

Fill out one application for all children in the household and send it to the nutrition office at 1720 Oregon Street, Berkeley, CA. 94703. Applicants can also use the online application form or contact Sara Leon at 510-644-6200 for any help to submit applications.

The BUSD Nutrition Services Team has been providing healthy breakfast lunch for the elementary, middle, and high school students since 2007. The team tries to use locally grown fresh vegetables and fruits and offers students cooking classes to increase awareness of their health, community, and the environment. To learn more click the link and check out BUSD’s details and mission.