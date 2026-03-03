BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, February 28, at approximately 10:50 a.m., at least four armed-robbery suspects were taken to an area hospital after they crashed the car while attempting to escape the scene of the crime. The crash took place near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Foothill Road.



Police were in pursuit of the four-armed suspects reported in the robbery. The driver in the get-a-way car was driving recklessly when he drove the vehicle into some bushes. Police and first responders reportedly extracted five suspects out of the car including four adult males, and one 17-year-old male. The Beverly Hills Fire Department (BHFD) paramedics were called to the scene. Four of the five burglary suspects were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.



There is no more information available at this time.