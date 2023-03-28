UNITED STATES—On March 24, a class action lawsuit was filed against President Joe Biden, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, the former Director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) and Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, The National Insititute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, White House Assistant, Bob Flaherty, and the Chief of Digital Media, Carol Y. Crawford. The lawsuit is being brought forth by the attorney for the Children’s Health Defense (CHD), John F. Kennedy Jr., The Children’s Health Defense, and Connie Sampognaro.

According to The Defender, Children’s Health Defense News and Views, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Chairman and Chief litigations counsel is suing on the allegation that a “Waged a systematic, concerted campaign, to compel the nation’s three largest social media companies to censor constitutionally protected speech.”

Reports indicate that Kennedy, CHD, and Connie Sampognaro filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, Monroe Division, on behalf of over 80 percent of Americans who access their news online “principally through Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.”

Kennedy alleges the Biden Administration, White House personnel, along with the FBI, CIA, and other government officials are guilty of inducing the said social media groups, “To stifle viewpoints that the government disfavors, to suppress facts that the government does not want the public to hear, and to silence specific speakers — in every case critics of federal policy — whom the government has targeted by name.”

“U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart said, ‘Censorship reflects a society’s lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime.’ It also violates the constitution. The Collaboration between the White House and health and intelligence agency bureaucrats to silence criticism of presidential policies is an assault on the most fundamental foundation of American Democracy,” said Kennedy

Attorneys from Louisiana and Missouri found evidence the Biden Administration actively worked to encourage the restriction of information, warnings, and side effects, or anything that may cause hesitation or reluctance toward receiving the COVID-19 vaccines.

The lawsuit alleges that the efforts to silence speech through censorship on social media is against Americans constitutional rights.

“It is well established that the government violates the constitution if it uses coercive threats to induce private parties to censor protected speech or if it engages in collusive joint action with private parties to violate the first amendment,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit went on to cite the mandates, shutdowns, and other decisions that were made without having all of the facts available as “Depriving Americans,” of vital information of the “highest public importance.”

The Biden Administration responded to the suit noting the pressure applied to Big Tech, “Does not plausibly amount to coercion.”