SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, April 25, the San Francisco Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired on 6th and Jessie Streets on April 13.

The SFPD reported on April 13, at approximately 4:48 a.m., officers from the Tenderloin Station responded to the area of 6th and Jessie Streets regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and rendered aid. Paramedics responded to the scene to transport the victim to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

The SFPD Homicide detail are leading the investigation. No details about the victim has been disclosed to the public.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.