KENOSHA— A city meeting in Kenosha with Joe Biden provided scripted questions for attendees to ask, when Portia Bennet a Kenosha resident refused and went off script on Thursday, Sep. 3. Bennet, who is a mother of three confronted Biden about the riots taking place in her city.

“I’m just going to be honest, Mr Biden. I was told to go off this paper, but I can’t. We need the truth.” Bennet said in the video.

Mrs. Bennet then went on to explain to Biden that there is a difference between protestors and rioters and stated, “I was born here, raised here, first 8th grade class at the school that was named after his mother. So, I have to give you the truth of the people. And the truth of the matter is, we are heavily angry. Not angry as to where people say, oh, they’re protesting. There’s a difference between a protester and a rioter.”

The riots in Kenosha have been steady since Aug. 23, when James Blake was shot in the back several times by police. Bennet continued by expressing her frustration with the system and called on Biden for action.