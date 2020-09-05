SAN FRANCISCO— For the second day in a row protesters gathered out front Nancy Pelosi’s home in SF but on Thursday, Sep. 3 they came back with blow dryers and hair curlers. Videos show a group of women hanging blow dryers on a tree outside the Democratic House Speaker’s home. Laughing and chanting, the women demonstrating all wore masks and some even wore rollers in their hair in spite of Pelosi’s latest scandal.

Pelosi has caused uproar after a video leaked of her getting her hair done at a closed salon. She has been pushing for non-essential businesses to be closed since the start of the pandemic.

What reportedly bothered the group of women demonstrators even more was that they have been holding out on their own luxury salon trips.

“Why can’t Nancy go out and get her hair dried in 104 degree weather like everyone else?” Asked a demonstrator in the video. “Nancy is saying ‘she’s the victim, she was set up’. How can you be set up when you are the one making that law?” The same demonstrator added.

Pelosi has controversially responded to the leaked security tape claiming that the whole thing was a ‘setup’.

Since the scandal, Mayor London Breed announced that salons will be opening up in SF in the near future.