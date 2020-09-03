SAN FRANCISCO—Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claims that a whole incident regarding her visit to a San Francisco indoor hair salon, was “a setup” during a press conference on Wednesday, September 2, where she demanded an apology from the salon.

Pelosi was seen walking through e-Salon located on Union Street in San Francisco for a wash and blow on Monday, August 31 in video footage released by Fox News. Salons in the city of San Francisco have remained closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erica Kious, owner of e-Salon, appeared on Fox News on September 1 and commented:

“It was a slap in the face,” saying that any other customers cannot go into the salons and Kious herself has been closing her salon for almost half a year, under business regulations due to the pandemic.

On September 1, Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill insisted that the salon explained they received a permit to open from the city and only one person was allowed to enter the facility at a time. Pelosi was proposed Monday for visit by the salon, and she was following rules provided by them.

On Wednesday, September 2, the Speaker of the House issued the following statement, at an event about school reopening:

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to, over the years, many times,” said Pelosi. “when they said we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up a time, I trusted that.” She concluded that “it was a set up,” and demanded an apology from the salon.

Pelosi added that she was seen without a mask over the mouth or nose in the video, because she pulled down the mask briefly after she had had her hair done. “Do you wear a mask when you’re washing your hair?”, said Pelosi, noting otherwise she always wears a mask.

The House Judiciary of GOP criticized her reaction to the incident stating:

“Instead of blaming others, @SpeakerPelosi should take responsibility for her actions…she doesn’t actually care about working class Americans.”