CALIFORNIA—On September 5, “American Idol,” will throw “Idol Across America,” a virtual audition, for Californian residents. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will continue to be the judges for the reality competition.

“Beginning Aug. 10, “Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show’s inception, making auditions easier than ever. The kickoff to season four will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an “American Idol” producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol,” states the official “American Idol” website.

Applicants must be ages between 15 to 28 and legal American residents. They also have to attend the program that will begin to broadcast its fourth season on ABC in December.

Participants are allowed to submit only one audition video before 11:59 p.m. PST on October 26. Californian residents can use social media platforms, such as Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, to upload their videos to the American Idol Online Audition portal or attend an audition via Zoom on September 5. Applicants should sign up for the virtual audition first and receive a confirmation email with a locked-in time to audition.

Check the website and sign up for the exciting virtual audition!